Betty Mae Ashabranner
Crawfordsville - Betty Mae Ashabranner, 88, of Crawfordsville, passed away on June 22, 2019, with friends and family by her side.
Born and raised in near Wadena, Betty moved with her father to Fowler, IN and later to Crawfordsville, IN where she lived for over 54 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Jenny Ashabranner; her sisters, Bernadine (Howard) Payne, Lone (Fred) Glidden, and a niece, Jeannette (Pete) Loveland.
Survivors include, Larry (Lorena) Payne of Remington, JoEllen (Warren) Salkin, Barbara (Richard) Haase of Ohio, and Daniel (Helen) Glidden of Utah. Also surviving are several great nieces and nephews, special friends, Boyd and Shelley Jones.
She will be missed by her workers and fellow residents of Whitlock Place in Crawfordsville. Betty was a member of Bethany Christian Church in rural Fowler and Woodland Heights Christian Church of Crawfordsville. She enjoyed the cats she raised over the years, embroidery, quilting, and needlework. Betty retired after 40 years with Indiana Bell/AT&T Telephone.
There will be a family and friends celebration of life at the Depot (East South Railroad St. Remington, IN) on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM (EST). Please come and meet her family and share memories.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Animal Welfare League of Montgomery County (1104 Big 4 Arch Rd. Crawfordsville, IN 47933; (765) 362-8846.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 30, 2019