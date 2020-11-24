Betty P. Bogetto
Lafayette - Betty Pauline Bogetto, 80, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Monticello Health Care.
She was born July 23, 1940, in Clinton, to the late Earl and Rosie (Barushok) Wallace.
Betty graduated from Oakwood High School, Oakwood, IL in 1959.
On June 12, 1960, she married Anton R. Bogetto. He passed away July 25, 2009.
Betty worked in food services at Lafayette Jefferson High School and Purdue University for 29 years before retiring in 2002.
She was a former member of YWCA and attended Christ United Methodist Church.
Betty was an avid Indiana basketball fan and enjoyed Sewing, crocheting, word puzzles, collecting cook books, working in the yard and playing with her granddaughter.
Surviving is a son, Jeffrey (Stefanie) Bogetto of Pinehurst, NC, a daughter, Paulette Jo Bogetto of Lafayette, two brothers, Bill (Betty Lou) Wallace of Perrysville, and Darrell (Diana) Wallace of Gessie, as well as a sister, Rosemary (James) Hughes of Gessie and a sister in law, Mary Ann Wallace of Veedersburg. Also surviving is the love of her life, her granddaughter, Joanna Rose Bogetto of Lafayette.
Betty was preceded in death by her brother, Earl Wallace, Jr. and a sister, Margaret Gilman.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Spangler Cemetery in Vermillion County.
Those wishing may contrbute in Betty's name to either the American Cancer Society
, the Arthritis Foundation
or the Diabetes Association
.
You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com