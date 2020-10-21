Betty R. Logan
Lafayette - Betty R. Logan, 95, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Mulberry Health and Retirement Community.
She was born February 9, 1925, in Monon, IN, to the late John L. and Nellie R. Wheeldon Hale.
Betty attended Monon High School. She worked at Sears as a sales clerk for 12 years and was a home maker. She enjoyed cooking, baking, quilting, canning, crocheting, making candy, gardening, sewing, and time with her family and grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Johnny (Martie) Rothenberger of Lafayette, daughter, Susan Biesecker of Mulberry, granddaughters, Leslie Jeffries and Natasha (David) Bryan and 6 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her 2 sisters and one brother. Betty will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. Interment at the Morning Heights Cemetery in Delphi
