1/
Betty R. Logan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty R. Logan

Lafayette - Betty R. Logan, 95, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Mulberry Health and Retirement Community.

She was born February 9, 1925, in Monon, IN, to the late John L. and Nellie R. Wheeldon Hale.

Betty attended Monon High School. She worked at Sears as a sales clerk for 12 years and was a home maker. She enjoyed cooking, baking, quilting, canning, crocheting, making candy, gardening, sewing, and time with her family and grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Johnny (Martie) Rothenberger of Lafayette, daughter, Susan Biesecker of Mulberry, granddaughters, Leslie Jeffries and Natasha (David) Bryan and 6 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her 2 sisters and one brother. Betty will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. Interment at the Morning Heights Cemetery in Delphi

You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved