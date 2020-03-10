|
Betty Sheehan
Delphi - Betty J. Simons Sheehan, 85, of Delphi, died Saturday-March 7, 2020 at 1:35pm after a brief illness. She was born September 20, 1934 in Carroll County, IN, near Burrows, to the late George & Ethel Price Simons. Her marriage was to David O. Sheehan in Delphi on May 6, 1955, and he preceded her in death on November 14, 2001. She was a 1952 graduate of Delphi High School. She worked at the former Peters-Revington Furniture Factory in Delphi for several years, then worked at Carroll Manor Home in Delphi for 10 years, retiring from there, and was a homemaker. She had formerly attended the Delphi United Methodist Church. She enjoyed word puzzles, was an avid reader, and liked to watch classic movies. She enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, especially driver Tony Stewart. She dearly loved her family, and enjoyed spending time with them. Surviving: daughters-Vicki Ebling of Harbor Springs, MI, Patricia & Jeffrey Wood of Fort Myers, FL; son-Donald & Brenda Sheehan of Quincy, IL; 3 grandchildren: Sarah & Alex Calderon, Timothy & Amy Sheehan, Charity & Chris Davis. Preceded in death by a sister and 6 brother's. Services: Visitation will be Saturday from 12pm until her funeral service at 2pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Rev. Todd Ladd officiating. Burial at Brown Church Cemetery, Rockfield. Memorial contributions to Carroll Manor Home, envelopes available at the funeral home. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020