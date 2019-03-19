|
Betty V.J. LaBaw
Veedersburg - Betty V.J. LaBaw, passed away 10:00 AM Sunday March 17, 2019 at her residence in Veedersburg, Indiana.
Betty was born July 2, 1931 in Veedersburg the daughter of Thomas Gordon and Mildred C. (Robbins) Smith. She married Gordon Eugene LaBaw September 25, 1949 in Veedersburg; he preceded her in death February 9, 2011.
She is also preceded in death by a grandson Kenny Wayne Keller; and four sisters, Fauneil McLean, Katha Hoefle, Marietta Pyle, Denise Jackson.
Surviving family include two daughters, Karin Keller, Crawfordsville; Marcia (Terry) Wells, Veedersburg; a son, Thomas (Iona) LaBaw, Lafayette; a sister, Virginia Miller, Crawfordsville; five grandchildren, Dyan (Jason) Sloan, Kori (Cameron) Cummins, Justin LaBaw, Tiffany (Kale) Blickenstaff, Taylor (Benjamin) Streitmatter; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Betty graduated from Veedersburg High School in 1949. She had worked at Indiana Condensed Milk Co right out of high school, she had also been employed at Mid-State Steel & Wire in Crawfordsville, she and Gordon had owned and operated the Mustang Room for four years; they had also lived in Orlando FL where she retired from Sealy Mattress Co.
She was a member of the Sterling Christian Church, where she was active in KIT Club. She had enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and was considered a professional pie baker. She enjoyed watching most all sports, and was an avid Cubs Baseball and IU Basketball fan. More than anything she loved and enjoyed being with her family.
Visitation will be 12:00 - 2:00 PM Wednesday March 20, 2019 at Dickerson Funeral Home in Veedersburg. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM Wednesday March 20 at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Johnson officiating; burial will follow service at Waynetown Masonic Cemetery. Online condolences at www.dickersonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 19, 2019