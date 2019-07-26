|
Beverly Ann Schlattweiler
Lafayette - Beverly Ann Schlattweiler passed away July 19, 2019 at the Indiana Veterans Home. She was born April 28, 1933 to Lucille and Edward Rogers. She was married to Bernard J Schlattweiler who preceded her in death. Surviving is her sister, Janice McLaughlin; and her two sons, Roger Benton Dutton and William Bradley Dutton (Ruth); Step-son Bernard Michael Schlattweiler; three Step-daughters Margaret Christine Swann (David), Mary Catherine Martin, Cecelia Jean Slape (Michael), and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held August 17th, 2019 at Forever Grace Church, 3631 N 650 W, West Lafayette, IN. Gathering at 12:30, service at 1 p.m.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 26, 2019