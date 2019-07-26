Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:30 PM
Forever Grace Church
3631 N 650 W
West Lafayette, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Forever Grace Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Schlattweiler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Ann Schlattweiler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Ann Schlattweiler Obituary
Beverly Ann Schlattweiler

Lafayette - Beverly Ann Schlattweiler passed away July 19, 2019 at the Indiana Veterans Home. She was born April 28, 1933 to Lucille and Edward Rogers. She was married to Bernard J Schlattweiler who preceded her in death. Surviving is her sister, Janice McLaughlin; and her two sons, Roger Benton Dutton and William Bradley Dutton (Ruth); Step-son Bernard Michael Schlattweiler; three Step-daughters Margaret Christine Swann (David), Mary Catherine Martin, Cecelia Jean Slape (Michael), and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held August 17th, 2019 at Forever Grace Church, 3631 N 650 W, West Lafayette, IN. Gathering at 12:30, service at 1 p.m.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.