Beverly Forest Adams
1926 - 2020
Beverly Forest Adams

West Lafayette - Beverly Forest Adams, 94, of West Lafayette passed away peacefully September 28, 2020 at Franciscan Heath Lafayette East Hospital.

She was born April 3, 1926 in Rapid City, South Dakota to Charles and Anna Forest. Bev had one brother, Jim and one sister, Joan.

After graduating, a true pioneer, Bev taught school for three years to various aged children in a one room school with a pot belly stove. Most children arrived on horseback.

She moved to Portland, Oregon to do secretarial work. There she met her future husband, Richard Adams from Maine. They went to South Dakota, were married, and then drove to Maine.

She was employed as a secretary. They later moved to West Lafyette where she helped Richard get his PhD at Purdue.

They had two children, a son, Terry and a daughter, Kimberly. Terry has a son, Jordan and Kim had two sons, Conner and Joshua.

Bev was a lifelong member to St. Andrews United Methodist Church and a member of the Eastern Star.

Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, 1184 Sagamore Parkway, West Lafayette, IN 47906.

Burial will be in Clark South Dakota.

You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com






Published in Journal & Courier on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
OCT
3
Service
02:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
Memories & Condolences
October 1, 2020
Terry, Sorry to hear about the passing of your mother.
Damon & Martha Hayes
Friend
October 1, 2020
Kim, your mom was a wonderful lady. In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Evelyn Tarkington
Friend
