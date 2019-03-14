|
Beverly Jane Dexter
Lafayette - Beverly Jane Dexter, 84, a lifelong resident of Lafayette passed away peacefully March 7, 2019 at IU Arnett Hospital after a brief illness, surrounded by her family and close friends.
Born November 23, 1934 to Chauncey and Evelyn (Collins) Tolen, Beverly married Merle L. Dexter on her 18th birthday in 1952. He preceded her in death on November 6, 2007.
Beverly was a proud 1952 graduate of Jefferson High School and retired from St. Elizabeth Hospital.
Surviving are five children: Greg Dexter, Cheryl (Don) Booth, Teri (Steve) Blignaut, Randy Dexter, and Kevin (Renee) Dexter. Bev and Merle were also blessed with 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday March 16 at 1:00 pm at Wea Ridge Baptist Church, 1051 East 430 South in Lafayette.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The .
TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 14, 2019