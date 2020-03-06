Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
Beverly K. Wolf


1952 - 2020
Beverly K. Wolf Obituary
Beverly K. Wolf

Lafayette - Beverly K. Wolf, 67, of Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Signature Health Care. She was born September 6, 1952, in Lafayette to the late Charles and Grace (Wood) Wolf.

Beverly graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School and Rudae's School of Beauty Culture. Beverly was a Hairdresser at Hairport in Lafayette and retired on December 31, 2019.

She was a member of Elston Presbyterian Church, Elston Presbyterian Womens Club and had formerly served as a Clerk of Sessions. Beverly was also a member of the Eagles Aux.# 347. She enjoyed knitting, reading, bingo, watching tv, church actvities and visiting with friends.

Surviving is her sister Sherri L. Rohrer of Lafayette, an aunt Wilma Patton of Sheridan, many cousins, friends and her cat Linus. Beverly was preceded in death by her brother-in-law John M. Rohrer.

Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Pastor Rick Ryan officiating. Interment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Lafayette. The family request casual attire.

Memorial contributions may be made to Elston Presbyterian Church in Beverly's memory. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
