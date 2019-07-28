Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
For more information about
Beverly Kensinger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Kensinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Kensinger


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Kensinger Obituary
Beverly Kensinger

West Lafayette - Beverly Tinsman "Bev" Kensinger, 86, of West Lafayette, died at 7:41 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Westminster Village.

Born June 2, 1933, in Lafayette, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late Earle W. and Clara M. Tinsman. She graduated from Earl Park School.

On July 3, 1954, she married John William "Jack" Kensinger in Lafayette, who preceded her in death.

She was a member of Community Reformed Church. Music held a special place in Bev's heart. From a young age, she accompanied musical groups on the piano. She played piano for multiple elementary and church choirs. Bev taught piano lessons for many years and was the organist for Community Reformed Church, as well as

Soller-Baker Funeral Home for over 25 years. While living at Westminster Village, she led many hymn sings.

Surviving Bev are a daughter, Nancy Clarke (husband William) of St. Johns, FL and a son, David Kensinger (wife: Julie) of Battle Ground, IN., one sister Carmen Nichelson of Lafayette, and preceded in death by a second sister, Constance "Connie" Ridgway.

Also surviving are 8 grandchildren: Tim Clarke (wife Hannah), Erin James (husband Matt), Stephanie Graves (husband Seth) and Andy Kensinger (wife Katelyn); and 8 great-grandchildren: Jimmy and Jason Garrard, Liam and Cora James, Henry and Everly Graves, and Benson and Thea Kensinger.

Visitation will be for the two hours prior to a 12:00 p.m. service Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, the Rev. Dawn Bodi officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Vale Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to Community Reformed Church at 2501 S. 18th St., Lafayette, IN 47909.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
Download Now