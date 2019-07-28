|
|
Beverly Kensinger
West Lafayette - Beverly Tinsman "Bev" Kensinger, 86, of West Lafayette, died at 7:41 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Westminster Village.
Born June 2, 1933, in Lafayette, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late Earle W. and Clara M. Tinsman. She graduated from Earl Park School.
On July 3, 1954, she married John William "Jack" Kensinger in Lafayette, who preceded her in death.
She was a member of Community Reformed Church. Music held a special place in Bev's heart. From a young age, she accompanied musical groups on the piano. She played piano for multiple elementary and church choirs. Bev taught piano lessons for many years and was the organist for Community Reformed Church, as well as
Soller-Baker Funeral Home for over 25 years. While living at Westminster Village, she led many hymn sings.
Surviving Bev are a daughter, Nancy Clarke (husband William) of St. Johns, FL and a son, David Kensinger (wife: Julie) of Battle Ground, IN., one sister Carmen Nichelson of Lafayette, and preceded in death by a second sister, Constance "Connie" Ridgway.
Also surviving are 8 grandchildren: Tim Clarke (wife Hannah), Erin James (husband Matt), Stephanie Graves (husband Seth) and Andy Kensinger (wife Katelyn); and 8 great-grandchildren: Jimmy and Jason Garrard, Liam and Cora James, Henry and Everly Graves, and Benson and Thea Kensinger.
Visitation will be for the two hours prior to a 12:00 p.m. service Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, the Rev. Dawn Bodi officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Vale Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to Community Reformed Church at 2501 S. 18th St., Lafayette, IN 47909.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 28, 2019