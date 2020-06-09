Billie Ray Shrum
Billie Ray Shrum

Romney - Billie Ray Shrum went home to be with the Lord at the age of 85. Born in 1935 in Gallatin, TN.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Shirley of 63 years. He served in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne Division receiving the National Defense Medal. At the time of his Honorable Discharge, his rank was Specialist 3rd Class, and was a Military Police. He participated in Panama jungle training, Colorado ski training and became a paratrooper.

Billie worked hard his whole life to care for his family. He will be deeply missed by his children, grandchildren, sister-in-law, Ms. Joanne Pontius and family and brother-in-law, Mr. Eugene Mitchell wife Lydia and family.

A service was held Friday at Soller-Baker Funeral Home.








Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 9 to Jun. 15, 2020.
