Billy E. "Bill" Clarke



Lafayette - Bill E. Clarke, 62, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:00 p.m. at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis. Bill was born on July 15, 1956 in Dayton, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Sue (Hodge) Frost. He married Jacqueline S. Smith on September 22, 1979, and she preceded him in death on November 24, 2002. Bill married Tracy Troyan on June 28, 2013, and she survives. He worked as a Union Laborer for the Laborers Local Union #274 since 1986. Bill was a member of, and officer for, the Uptowners Club. He was an avid car guy, loved NASCAR, Indy cars, and restoring old cars, especially British Cars (Triump Spitfires). He also loved Purdue Sports.



Surviving are three sons, Shaun Clarke of Ypsilanti, MI, Kyle (partner: Jodi McNamara) Clarke of Newport News, VA, and Adam (wife: Heather) Clarke of Rosamond, CA. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Graeme Clarke, Layla Clarke, and Logan Clarke.



Services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at Simplicity Funeral Care with Dr. John Erickson officiating. Final interment at Riverside Cemetery in Attica, IN. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com. Published in the Journal & Courier from May 9 to May 10, 2019