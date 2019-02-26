|
Billy Freels
Lafayette - Billy Freels, 86, passed away on Saturday, February 23rd. Although his passing was unexpected, he was surrounded by family.
Billy was born on June 27th, 1932 to Jess and Nellie Hensley Freels of Windrock Mountain, Tennessee as one of 10 children. On September 2nd, 1961 he married Verna Mulder of Colfax, Indiana. Billy worked as a painter at Purdue University from 1957 until his retirement in 1987.
Billy loved life and he loved the Lord as a devoted member of The Branch Wesleyan Church. His love for Christ was evident by all those around him who experienced his incredible generosity and kindness. Bill was passionate about the outdoors, spending much of his free time fishing, hunting, and gardening, often sharing the fruits of his labor along with his knowledge of the subjects.
He is survived by his loving wife Verna along with his daughter Sheila Blackwell, husband Scott, his son Tim Freels, wife Missy, and five grandchildren: Brittany Poore, husband Colin, Lindsey Freels, Dylan Blackwell, Logan Blackwell, and Michael Freels. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren: Quinn Poore, Remy Freels and Banks Poore. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends that were an important part of his life, along with his beloved dog, Jake.
Visitation is scheduled to be held on Thursday, February 28th at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM. Funeral service will be held the following day at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family warmly suggests charitable donations on Billy's behalf to the Vacation Bible School Fund at The Branch Wesleyan Church at 2020 Schuyler Avenue in Lafayette. Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 26, 2019