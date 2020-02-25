|
Billy Joe Ridgway
Palmetto - Billy Joe Ridgway, 71, of Palmetto, FL, died Fri-Feb 21, 2020 at 3:25pm at Hospice House in Bradenton, FL, after a battle with cancer. He was born April 19, 1948 in Lafayette, to the late Bazzle Ridgway, and Juanita R. Stinson Scott. His marriage was to Lisa R. Best in Bradenton, FL, on Feb 16, 2007, and she survives. He had formerly worked at IPC in Delphi for 12 years, and prior to moving back to Indiana, he had a construction business in Florida for many years. He was a 1966 graduate of Delphi High School, and was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in Vietnam from 1968-1970. He was a life member and past commander of the Delphi VFW #9383, and a life member of the AMVETS. He was a member of the Palmetto American Legion Post 309, was on the executive board, and was chairman of the house committee, for 10 years. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge in Ruskin, FL, and the Moose Lodge in Palmetto, FL. He enjoyed riding his Harley with his wife, loved to fish, enjoyed watching NASCAR, was a Duke College basketball fan, and liked the Miami Dolphins football team. He dearly loved his wife and family, and was incredibly patriotic, and loved and supported his fellow Veterans, and the great country he lived in. Surviving: wife-Lisa R. Ridgway of Palmetto, FL; daughter-Melissa & Brian Hartman of Camden; son-Rodney Grimes of Monticello; sisters-Caroline Houser of Delphi, and Judy Cline of Monticello, IL; bro-Clyde & Anna Pearson of St. Petersburg, FL; 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by a son Billy Jr., sister Linda; brother Bruce; half brother Raymond. Services: Visitation will be Friday from 1pm until his funeral service at 3pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Rev. Ed Selvidge officiating. Burial at IOOF Memorial Gardens, Pittsburg, with Carroll County Honor Guard providing military rites. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020