Billy Jones
Billy Jones

Lafayette - Billy Gene Jones, 82, of Lafayette, died, Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born, August 19, 1937, in Dixon, KY, to the late Ray & Effie (Davis) Jones. His 1st marriage was to Barbara (Cappsin) Jones, in 1955; they later divorced. In 1987 he married, Margaret "Helen" (Foster) Jones; she survives. Billy retired from DeFouw Chevrolet, in 2003, after working several years as a parts manager. Billy enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, puzzles & had a love for music & westerns.

Surviving with his wife, Helen, are 3 Children, Larry ( Regina) Jones, Deborah (David) James & Kathleen Jones, 2 Step-Children, Debra (Bob) Wilson & Timothy (Bridget Cecil) Piercy, 9 Beloved Grandchildren & 13 Great-Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a Son-in-Law, Doug Ogle, Step-Son, Duane Piercy, Great-Granddaughter, Ezra Piercy & several Brothers & Sisters.

Graveside Services will be, at 12:30 PM, Thursday, July 16, 2020, with Rev. Joe Park officiating, at the Boswell Cemetery, 2594 W. State Road 352, Boswell. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Billy's Family. Visit Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page or www.shoemakerfh.com to leave any condolences or to share a photo or memory of Billy.




Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shoemaker Funeral Home
