Bob Quirk
Bob Quirk, 92, passed away peacefully at his home on the family farm on July 11, 2020, just a few feet from where he was born on October 8, 1927, near Newtown, Indiana to Griff and Grace McKinney Quirk. He was a 1945 graduate of Richland Township High School, received a BA from Wabash College, and an MA from Purdue University. He served in the US Army for one and a half years.
He met his bride, Jeannine Peterson while cruising the streets of Attica. They were married on August 20, 1950, at the Lutheran Church in Attica. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary next month. He is survived by his wife Jeannine, sons Jeff (Carlene) and Jerry, daughter Jill, sister Pat Rivers, grandchildren Josh (Meg Alcazar), Gabe, and Ben (Liz), Heather Lowey (Jeremy), Griff (Erica), Tanya Finkbiner (Boone), Cap (Kayleigh Kelp), and great-grandchildren Jake and Bryce Lowey, Jagger Quirk, Harvey and Crosby Finkbiner, step great-grand-children Clayton & Mariah Miller and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Griff and Grace, brother Hugh, and daughter-in-law Peggy.
Bob farmed for many years and started teaching in the North Montgomery Corporation in 1958. He taught 5th and 6th grades at Coal Creek Central. He was later an elementary school principal for 10 years and finished his teaching career at Pleasant Hill Elementary, retiring in 1992. Many of his former students often remarked that he was their favorite teacher. He loved history and would share it with anyone willing to listen. His family and community were fortunate that he authored three books: "Real American Stories," "More Real American Stories" and "Still More Real American Stories." Bob and Jeannine enjoyed researching local history and events. He gave countless talks over the years to local groups in the area about local history.
He could remember who scored what basket in a game from the 1950s, but send him to the store with three items to get and he would come home with only two of the items and would have added bananas. He loved bananas, peach pie, and rhubarb marmalade as well as his iPad, watching Jeopardy every night, Facebook, and playing Words with Friends. He loved cheering for his children and grandchildren at their sporting events and their awards banquets at the Beef House. He was a faithful fan of Purdue football and basketball.
Each summer the family traveled to many states while taking his children to nearly every battlefield and historic site in the United States. A two-week trip to California in 1965 only cost $500 for the family of five! Bob and Jeannine traveled to Ireland in the 1970s to explore his roots and visit family. He and Jeannine loved going on tours after retiring and enjoyed visiting with friends at the Wingate Café and the Subway and McDonald's in Attica.
Bob's many activities included treasurer of the Newtown Cemetery board, secretary of the Fountain County Economic Development Corporation, Master of the Richland Township Masonic Lodge, president of the Montgomery County retired teachers association, president of the Fountain County Historical Society, unofficial Fountain County Historian for many years, and was a member of Festival Singers under the direction of Al Stewart. He was an active member of the Newtown Presbyterian (now Newtown Community Church) teaching Sunday School for many years, was a choir member, and served as chair of the board and treasurer. He was quite thrilled to be a torchbearer for the Indiana bicentennial in 2016 and his most recent honor was to receive the Sagamore of the Wabash award in 2018. He was a recent and long-standing columnist in two newspapers about local history.
Visitation hours are 4:00 - 8:00 PM Friday, July 17, 2020, at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate. Funeral service 11:00 AM Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Parks officiating. Burial will follow in Newtown Cemetery. Memorials to the Newtown Community Church or the Newtown Cemetery Association. To sign the guest book or share a memory visit us at www.familyandfriendsfh.com
Guests are reminded to follow the COVID-19 recommendations of the Indiana State Board of Health.
To quote Bob "Everyone has a story. Write it down!"