Battle Ground - Please join us on July 4, 2019 for a celebration of life for Bobby (Bob) Gene Williams of Battle Ground, Indiana, who lost his 11 year battle with cancer on June 27, 2019. Friends and family may visit the beloved Williams home in Battle Ground from 5pm-7pm to share cherished stories, pictures, and memories while reminiscing in Bob's favorite place to be, his home.



Bobby Gene Williams was born March 3, 1942 to Ralph and Louise Williams (Shireley) and graduated from Battle Ground High School in 1960. Bobby was a 40+ year machinist-millwright who volunteered his time coaching his children's baseball and softball teams, serving as Cub-master, or volunteering or the Lions Club. Bobby and his wife of 45 years, Sharon Kay Foster, resided in Battle Ground since their wedding in 1974. Bob spent his free time taking fishing trips with friends, hunting mushrooms, pheasant, deer, and rabbit, playing Euchre, watching Purdue games, or bowling in leagues. Most of all, Bobby enjoyed spending his time with family at one of their many cookouts, talking, laughing, and simply spending time with his family. Bobby is preceded in death by his father, Ralph, his mother Louise, and brothers Lynn (Pork), Ralph, and Dean. Bobby is survived by his wife, Sharon Williams (Foster), his sister, Linda, and children Johnny, Bobby, Kelly (Cundiff), and Mandy (McCammon). Also surviving are Bob's 9 grandchildren; Korrey, Casey, Braden, Luke, Caelyn, Ava, Clara, Julia, and Jack as well as 3 great-grandchildren.



In remembrance of this life long, avid Purdue fan, please feel free to attend the celebration adorned in your favorite Purdue gear.



