Bonita Dawn Scott


1959 - 2019
Bonita Dawn Scott Obituary
Bonita Dawn Scott

Brook - Bonita Dawn Scott, a lifetime resident of Brook, Indiana passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 in her residence. She was born on February 12, 1959, daughter of the late Leon and Marilyn Beasey Chupp. She was a lifelong animal lover and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by daughters, Chere' F. McCord of Kentland, IN and Nikki Payton, (husband, David) of Rensselaer, IN. She has 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, and one daughter. Private funeral arrangements are being made with floral arrangements accepted. Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, IN has the honor of serving the family
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
