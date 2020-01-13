|
Bonnie Alene McGill
Lafayette - Bonnie Alene McGill, 89, of Lafayette, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at The Springs at Lafayette, in Lafayette, Indiana.
Born on April 10, 1930 in Carroll County, Indiana, she is the daughter to the late Basil and Ethel (Boch) Milburn. On February 18, 1984 in West Lafayette, Indiana, she married Robert Laurence McGill who preceded in death on November 25, 2006.
Surviving are two sons, Ray McGill, Lafayette; Roger (Mary) McGill, Romney, IN; two sisters, Joan Martin, Delphi; Roberta Elliott, Lucerne; grandson, Rodney (Tiffany) McGill, Linden, IN; two great grandsons, Wyatt and Blane McGill; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by four sisters, and one brothers.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Gundrum Funeral Home with Pastor Dean Snyder officiating. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Logansport.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service on Thursday.
You may sign Bonnie's guestbook and leave condolences for the family at www.gundrumcares.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020