Services
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
102 West Luin Street
Oxford, IN 47971
765-385-2119
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oxford United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Oxford United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Meredith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie B. Meredith


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bonnie B. Meredith Obituary
Bonnie B. Meredith

Oxford - Bonnie B. Meredith, 88, of Oxford, IN passed away at Green Hill Manor in Fowler, IN Sunday May 19, 2019 at 7:35 AM. She was born in Cambridge, IL August 26, 1930, the daughter of the late Everett and Gertrude Luxmore Glidden and attended Aledo, IL schools. Bonnie had been an employee of the former General Foods in Lafayette, retiring in 1989. She attended Oxford United Methodist Church and enjoyed crocheting. Surviving is a son, Stanley Meredith (wife Charlotte) of Oxford, IN; two grandchildren, Tabitha Geswein and Erin Meredith; seven great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by a set of twins, two brothers and five sisters. Friends may call at the Oxford United Methodist Church from 10:00 AM until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 AM Thursday May 23, Pastor Stan Moscrip officiating. Interment of her remains will occur at a later date in Fowler Cemetery. Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Service, Oxford, IN is caring for the Meredith family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
Download Now