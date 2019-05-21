Bonnie B. Meredith



Oxford - Bonnie B. Meredith, 88, of Oxford, IN passed away at Green Hill Manor in Fowler, IN Sunday May 19, 2019 at 7:35 AM. She was born in Cambridge, IL August 26, 1930, the daughter of the late Everett and Gertrude Luxmore Glidden and attended Aledo, IL schools. Bonnie had been an employee of the former General Foods in Lafayette, retiring in 1989. She attended Oxford United Methodist Church and enjoyed crocheting. Surviving is a son, Stanley Meredith (wife Charlotte) of Oxford, IN; two grandchildren, Tabitha Geswein and Erin Meredith; seven great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by a set of twins, two brothers and five sisters. Friends may call at the Oxford United Methodist Church from 10:00 AM until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 AM Thursday May 23, Pastor Stan Moscrip officiating. Interment of her remains will occur at a later date in Fowler Cemetery. Published in the Journal & Courier on May 21, 2019