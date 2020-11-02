Bonnie Fay Simmons



Waynetown - Bonnie Fay Simmons age 95, formerly of Waynetown, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 in Cumberland Pointe Health Campus, West Lafayette where she had resided the past 3 ½ years. She was born in rural Fountain County, February 15, 1925 daughter of the late Elston and Bessie Funk Fay. She married Manson Simmons in the Waynetown Baptist Church May 12, 1945 and he preceded her in death.



Bonnie was a 1943 graduate of Waynetown High School. For a short time she was employed by R.R. Donnelley in Crawfordsville. Bonnie was an active farmwife and helped on the farm. She lived in Waynetown from 1980- 2017. Bonnie was an 81 year member of the Waynetown Baptist Church, where she was active and in the church choir, she was also a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.



Bonnie loved her family and was an avid sports fan…she seldom missed her kids or grandchildren's sporting or school events and was their most vocal fan! She never knew a stranger and always had time for others. She was very friendly and had a very upbeat, positive outlook on life. Bonnie possessed and lived her strong, unwavering faith. She loved to give hugs!



Surviving are two daughters: Mary Edith 'Edie' (Dave) Lawson and Cindy (Glenn) Ashby both of West Lafayette. Twelve grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law Jane Simmons also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons; Rob and Don, grandson Chad Simmons, two sisters: Barbara Gross and her twin sister Betty Gravett. Three brothers: Jim, Chuck and Louie Fay.



Visitation hours are 11:00AM-1:00 PM Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate. Funeral service follows at 1:00 PM with Pastor Ron Raffignone officiating. Burial will follow in Waynetown Masonic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Waynetown Baptist Church.









