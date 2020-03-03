|
Bonnie Jean (Owens) Mason
Watseka, IL - Bonnie Jean (Owens) Mason, 96, passed away peacefully at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth on Friday, February 28, 2020. The family is planning a private burial at Oak Hill Cemetary in the near future. Bonnie was born to William F. Owens and Mary Mabel (Jones) Owens in Hoopeston, Illinois, on December 2, 1923. She married Harry L. (Bud) Mason on June 23, 1945, in Bloomington, Illinois. He passed away in 1992.
Surviving are three sons: John Mason (Mary) of West Lafayette, Indiana; Jerry Mason of Watseka, Illinois; Harry Mason III of Portage, Michigan; and one daughter: Melissa Cahoe of Merrillville, Indiana. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Graeme Mason (Heidi) of Madison, Wisconsin; Amber Gunther (Tom) of Valparaiso, Indiana; Jessica Mason (Gideon) of Washington, D.C.; Alaina Mason of Portage, Michigan; Alexander Mason of West Lafayette, Indiana; and Rhenn Cahoe of Sanford, Florida. She was blessed by four great grandchildren: Gabriella, Vincent, and and Deacon Gunther and Judea Curtis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and three brothers: William Owens, Jr., Donald Grant Owens, and Robert Wayne Owens.
Bonnie graduated from Watseka High School in 1941. She had a brief but illustrious career as a singer with several bands in California and in Illinois before she chose to settle down and be a fabulous wife and mother. She never lost her beautiful vibrato, which echoed that of her favorite jazz singer, Sarah Vaughan. She was an active member for decades at First Christian Church of Watseka, serving as Sunday School Teacher, Elder, in the Choir, and chairing many committees. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother and a member of Shewami Golf Course. Bonnie was an avid Bridge player into her Nineties.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020