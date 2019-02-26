Services
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
(765) 764-4418
Bonnie Rushin
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maus Funeral Home
Attica, IN
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Maus Funeral Home
Attica, IN
Bonnie Kay (Gray) Rushin


1947 - 2019
Bonnie Kay (Gray) Rushin Obituary
Bonnie Kay (Gray) Rushin

Attica - Bonnie Kay (Gray) Rushin, 71, Attica (Riverside community) passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 4:59 p.m.

Bonnie was born in Williamsport, Indiana on October 16, 1947. She was the daughter of the late Lawson Glen and Eunice Edna (Murray) Gray, Sr. She was a life resident of the Riverside community, attending Logan School and graduating from Attica High School in 1965. She received her degree as a Licensed Practical Nursing from Ivy Tech in 1991. She was also was certified as an Emergency Medical Technician.

Bonnie was a farm wife and helped raised livestock and gardened.

Bonnie was an active member of the Riverview United Methodist Church in Independence where she played the piano for over forty years. She was a member of the Church Board. She had served on the Potowatomi Festival Committee as chairman for the flea market for several years. She worked with the Area Sharing Kindness (ASK). She was the loving healthcare provider for her grandson, Alex. While in high school, Bonnie was selected to tour with the All American High School Band. She traveled throughout Europe, playing in London, Paris, Berlin, Rome, Zurich and other cities throughout Europe.

On November 24, 1965, Bonnie married Roger Rushin in the old EUB Church in Riverside.

She leaves behind her husband, Roger of 53 years along with a daughter, Annette Clark, Attica and a son, Phillip (Michelle) Rushin, Forest Lake, MN; two grandsons, Alex Clark and Roger W. Rushin along with nineteen nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Lawson Gray, Jr., Ron Gray, John Gray and Jerry Gray; a sister, Barbara Jean Meadows.

Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Friday, March 1st from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 2nd at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dan Jordan and Robin Jordan officiating. Burial will follow in the Independence Cemetery, Independence, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Riverview United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 26, 2019
