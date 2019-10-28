|
|
Bonnie Oxley
Lafayette - Bonnie Lyn Oxley died on October 26 at 6:30 pm of complications from Alzheimer's Disease.
Bonnie was born in South Gate, California, on December 30, 1942, to the late Ted and Doris Powers. She had resided in the greater Lafayette area since 1975. Bonnie had previously resided in Hollydale, California, Alexandria, Virginia, Indianapolis; Indiana, Siloam Springs, Arkansas; Denver, Colorado and Chicago, Illinois. Bonnie graduated from Paramount High School in Southgate, California in 1960 and attended Compton Junior College in Compton California. Bonnie worked for Downey Savings and Loan in California; and then as a stewardess for American Airlines based in Alexandria, Virginia.
Bonnie was married to Gerald Oxley on December 17, 1994 in Dayton, Indiana, and he survives. Bonnie was previously married to Joseph Mazelin, who preceded her in death in 1988.
She had previously worked for Tippecanoe School Corporation as a Classroom Aid and as a "Title I"reading tutor. Bonnie was also a travel agent at Gold Tour & Travel in Lafayette.
Bonnie had been a member of Dayton United Methodist Church, and dearly loved working with the Children's Christian Education Department for many years and later worked on several administrative committees. More recently Bonnie was a member of Stidham United Methodist Church. Bonnie enjoyed travel, crafts of several kinds, bowling and was an accomplished seamstress and calligrapher. She loved playing golf with her husband, and the women of the Elks 18 Hole League.
Surviving with her husband are two children from her first marriage, Kathryn (Kate) Cogswell (husband, Todd) of Lafayette, Indiana, Matthew Mazelin (wife, Wendy) of Pittsboro, Indiana Granddaughters: Chelsea Reed (husband, Rusty) and Hayley Cogswell; Grandsons: Joseph, Zachary and Luke Mazelin; Surviving also is a sister, Marian Barry (husband, Gary), Fallbrook, California; a sister, Teddie Andrews, Gentry, Arkansas; and numerous nieces and nephews . A sister, Pat Thompson and husband Tommy Thompson preceded Bonnie in death.
Visitation is from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, November 1, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with Reverend Deke Jones officiating. Interment to follow at Wingate Greenlawn Cemetery. In place of flowers donations can be made to Food Finders Food Bank in Bonnie's memory. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019