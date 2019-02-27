|
Bonnie S. Whelchel
Lafayette - Bonnie S. Whelchel, 74, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was born on April 24, 1944 in Bluffton, Indiana to the late Kenneth and Sarah (Lutz) Millington.
On April 21, 1963, she married Everett Clark, Sr. in Bluffton and he preceded her in death in 1978. In 1982, she married James G. Whelchel in Lafayette and he preceded her in death on March 18, 2017.
Bonnie was a homemaker and a member of Federated Church in West Lafayette. She enjoyed entertaining children as a professional clown and working backstage for the Lafayette Civic Theatre.
Surviving are her children, Everett (Kim) Clark, Jr. of Colfax, John (Penny) Clark of Lafayette, Rebecca (Keith) Hanthorn of Lafayette, Nancy (Donald) Suter of Lafayette, Margaret (Kevin) Dyer of Battle Ground, and Melissa (Javier) Mantha of Chicago. Also surviving are her siblings, Ned Millington of Huntington, Nancy DeYarmon La Fontaine, Lillian Ray, Betty Sills of Huntington, and Sara (Robert) Legg of La Fontaine; sister-in-law, Devonna Millington of Huntington; 17 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Lou Enyeart, Irene Sands, Norma Archbold, Doris Millington, Dorothy Elston, William Millington, Wayne Millington, and Harvey Millington, and grandchildren, Michael, Elenor, and Richard.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Federated Church in West Lafayette at 1 p.m. with Pastor John Williams officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the donor's in loving memory of Bonnie.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 27, 2019