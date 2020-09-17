1/1
Bonnie Sue Green
1951 - 2020
Bonnie Sue Green

Lafayette - Bonnie Sue Green, 69, of Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in St. Mary Healthcare.

She was born on June 7, 1951 in Lafayette to the late Ralph and Betty (Green) Sheppard. Bonnie graduated from Fowler High School.

On August 9, 1975, she married Charlie Green in Fowler. He preceded her in death on February 24, 2010.

Bonnie worked for Oxford Manor in housekeeping for 15 years. She had previously worked for Family Inns as head of housekeeping.

She attended Fowler Baptist Church and loved traveling with her husband, who was a truck driver. Bonnie enjoyed being a homemaker and baking.

Surviving are her children, Jeff Kelly of Fowler, Kristina Cavitt of Lafayette, James (Stacy) Reynolds of Goodland, and Mandy (Jeff) Daughenbaugh of Illinois; her stepson, Rod (Aimee) Green of Boswell; and her brothers, Terry Sheppard of West Lebanon and Teddy Sanders of Lafayette. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Nick, Olivia, Michael, Zachary, Danny, Rolando, Azlee, and Darby and her great grandchildren, Andreas, Sophia, Ahleaigh, Charlie, and Isabella.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Sanders.

A private burial will be held in Fowler Cemetery next to her husband. You may leave condolences and memories of Bonnie online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
