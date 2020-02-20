|
|
Bonnybell Howland
Crawfordsville - Bonnybell Howland, 86 of Crawfordsville, passed away Tuesday February 18, at Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville.
She was born in Lafayette January 5, 1934 to Thomas & Vercie Bush Sekema. She was a graduate of Brookston High School. Bonny worked as a Librarian for several years at Purdue and later worked as the Bookkeeper for Greenacres Medical Group retiring in 2000.
She was an avid reader, loved music, quilting, and collecting antiques. She and her husband loved to travel as well as entertain friends and family for the Indianapolis 500. She loved her family.
On December 26, 1953 she married Dr. Carl Bruce Howland, with lifelong friends Bob and Nancy Foster attending, he survives.
Also surviving is her son Jeff (Darla) Howland of Darlington, Aaron (Meredith) Sudduth of Greenwood, Amber (Bill) Carrigan of Fowler, IN; Eric Howland of Darlington & Elizabeth Howland of Darlington, and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Tracy Ellen Howland in 1999 and son Thomas Andrew Howland in 2017.
A memorial service will be held 12:00pm Monday February 24 at Hunt & Son Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Whicker officiating. Visitation will be from 10am-12pm Monday. Interment will follow in the Oak Hill Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the .
Online condolences may be made at
www.huntandson.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020