Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Bartlett High School
Bartlett, IL
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Federated Church
West Lafayette, IL
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Federated Church
West Lafayette, IL
South Elgin, IL - Brad Hunt, 43, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was born on March 28, 1976 in Valparaiso, IN the son of Robert Dean and Shirley Kay (Kinnison) Hunt.

Brad graduated from West Lafayette High School in 1994, Purdue University in 2001 with a Bachelor Degree of Physical Education, and earned his Master in Arts in Administration from Concordia University in 2011.

Brad was a three-sport athlete (football, basketball, and baseball) who was a member of three championship teams: 1992 Colt World Series, 1993 Lafayette Legion Baseball, 1993 Class 2A State Football. Two of his football state championship records still remain.

Brad taught in the Health and Physical Education Department at Bartlett High School since 2005. He also coached in the Football, Girls Basketball, and Softball Programs while at Bartlett. He achieved his dream of becoming a head coach of a varsity program in 2017-2018 for the Girls Basketball Program, which led him to be named IBCA Class 4A Region 5 Head Coach of the Year in 2018-2019. Coach Hunt dedicated his efforts to his students and athletes both in sport and in life. Brad also volunteered time to South Elgin Little League where his children discovered their love of the game.

Survivors include his wife: Emily, whom he married on July 27, 2002: two children: Madison and Brady; his mother: Kay Hunt; siblings: Julie (Paul) Davis and Rob (Krista) Hunt; along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a future education fund for their children.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 7, 2019
