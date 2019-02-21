|
Bradford L. "Brad" Brummett
Lafayette - Bradford L. "Brad" Brummett, 61, of Lafayette, died unexpectedly Monday-Feb 18, 2019 at 5:52pm at Community Hospital East in Indianapolis. He was born Oct 29, 1957 in Lafayette, to the late Leonard "Tex" & Esther Kathleen Brown Brummett. He married Cherie K. Berto in Delphi, on June 27, 1981, and she preceded him in death on Feb 19, 2016. He was raised in Delphi, and graduated from Delphi Community High School in 1976. He graduated from Purdue University in 1978 with an Associate Degree in Ag Business. He worked for 18 years at SIA in Lafayette, then for Maplehurst in Lebanon, and Stratosphere Quality in Lafayette as a line supervisor. For the last 2 years he drove a semi for T.D. Walker of Michigantown. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Delphi. He enjoyed Purdue University sports, the Indianapolis Colts, and liked to play Euchre. He dearly loved his family. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and loved all of the family get togethers they would share. Surviving: daughter-Jamie & Scott Spitznagle of Delphi; son-Chase & Elizabeth Brummett of Delphi; brothers-Stephen & Terri Brummett of Flora, Phillip & Liz Brummett of Auburn; grandchildren: Avery & Weston Spitznagle, Trayven Brummett. Mother in law-Marilyn Berto of Delphi. Nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by his father in law Tony Berto. Services: Friends may call Saturday from 11am until his funeral service at 2pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Father Clayton Thompson officiating. Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Delphi. Memorial contributions to the , envelopes available at the funeral home. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 21, 2019