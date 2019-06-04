|
|
Bradley M. Fulk
Lafayette - Bradley M. Fulk, 65, of Lafayette, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, June 1, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born January 14, 1954, in South Bend to the late Donald Max and Arlene (Dayhuff) Fulk. Brad graduated from Owen Valley High School in 1972 and Purdue University.
On October 4, 1974, he married Rebecca Stanger in Patricksburg and she survives. Brad worked for Rostone Corporation for over 30 years.
Brad was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed watching movies, collecting baseball cards and vinyl records. He was passionate about attending and participating in his grandchildrens activities.
Surviving along with his wife are his children Brandon M. (Angel) Fulk of Romney, Bridgette M. (Clinton) Chitwood of Unionville, grandchildren: Jordan and Payton Fulk, Tucker and Hunter Chitwood. Also surviving is his sister Ruthie K. (Denny) Worthington of Westfield.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette, Indiana. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm on Friday at West, Parrish and Pedigo Funeral Home, 105 N Montgomery Street, Spencer, Indiana, Seth Parker officiating. Interment will be at the Lutheran Cemetery in Patricksburg, Indiana.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Guardian Angel Hospice. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 4, 2019