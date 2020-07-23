Bradly Douglas Fields Jr.
Brookston - Bradly Douglas Fields Jr., 49, passed away unexpectedly while vacationing with family on Monday, July 20, 2020 in Columbia, TN.
He was born November 27, 1970 in Lafayette to the late Bradly Douglas Fields Sr. and Susan (Rardon) Fields. Bradly was a graduate of San Gabriel High School of San Gabriel, CA.
His marriage was to Amy McIntyre on April 19, 2019; she survives.
Bradly worked at ZF, formerly TRW of Lafayette for 9 years before his current position as press operator at Egg Life of Wolcott. He enjoyed spending his time on the golf course, coaching youth athletics, and loved outdoor activities. Bradly was also a loyal Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Dodgers fan.
Surviving along with his wife Amy are step-children, Wyatt King of Lafayette, Wade Williamson of Brookston and Ashlee (Grant) Sheldon of Remington; daughter, Ashlynn Fields of Monticello; brother, Tony (Kristy) Morales of Columbia, TN. Also surviving are his littles, Rylee, Issac, Trintiee, and William
Bradley is preceded in death by his Father and Mother.
A private funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM (EST) on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston. Private interment in Spring Creek Cemetery also of Brookston.
Those wishing may watch the service online by visiting the webpage dedicated to Bradly on Clapperfuneralservices.com
and clicking the embedded link at the bottom of his obituary.
In lieu of traditional floral arrangements, memorial contributions may be made to the Bradly D. Fields Jr. Memorial Fund for a good cause to be determined.
Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com
.