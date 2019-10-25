|
|
Brandon C. Smith
Crawfordsville - Brandon C. Smith, 28, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Montgomery County.
He was born on February 14, 1991 in Lafayette to Ronald C. Smith (Fiancé Patty Goff) of Frankfort and Christine A. Bylsma of Lafayette. Brandon attended Clinton Central High School and was Projects Manager for Highway Safety Service in Lafayette.
On May 3, 2019 he married Patience N. Murphy in Crawfordsville and she survives.
He was active with 4-H in Montgomery County and was a 10 member. Brandon was also a member of Laborers Local Union 274 in Lafayette.
Surviving with his wife are his children Addison R. and Lane E. Smith, sisters Lindsey (Bill Wirick) of Lafayette, Alysha (David) Brown of Lebanon, brother James Goff of GA. Also surviving are his grandparents Lucille Smith of Lafayette and Tom and Marilyn Bylsma of Lafayette. Brandon was preceded in death by his grandfather Donald Smith.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am on Tuesday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Interment will be at St. Boniface Cemetery in Lafayette. Memorial contributions may made for Brandon's children. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019