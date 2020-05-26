Services
Hippensteel Tribute Center
405 Cottage St.
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4477
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hippensteel Tribute Center
405 Cottage St.
Delphi, IN 46923
View Map
Service
Friday, May 29, 2020
Resources
More Obituaries for Brandon McCain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brandon McCain


1987 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brandon McCain Obituary
Brandon McCain

Lebanon - Brandon Michael McCain, 32, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at his residence.

He was born June 18, 1987 in Lafayette to Brook McCain and Sandy M. Sponaugle. He was a 2006 graduate of Portage High School. He obtained his LPN license from Ivy Tech and was pursuing his Bachelor's Degree in Nursing at Indiana University Kokomo.

Brandon enjoyed golfing, playing video games, working on cars and playing dice, board games and cards. He also loved listening to music. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family, friends and his English Springer Spaniel, Tina.

He is survived by his father and step-mom Brook and Jennifer McCain of Flora, mother and step-dad Sandy and Bob Quinlisk of San Diego, CA; siblings: Chase (wife, Kelly) McCain of Riverview, FL, Jaden J. McCain of Flora and Lexia M. Quinlisk of Tampa, FL; paternal grandparents Gordon and Sandra McCain of Camden and maternal grandmother Charlotte A. Vaughn of Dunedin, FL.

Visitation will be held 5pm - 7pm Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home and Tribute Center in Delphi - 405 Cottage St. A private family service will be held May 29, 2020. Memorial contributions may be directed to Brady's Hope 1537 South 6 West, Bringhurst, IN 46913. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brandon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hippensteel Tribute Center
Download Now