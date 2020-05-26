|
|
Brandon McCain
Lebanon - Brandon Michael McCain, 32, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at his residence.
He was born June 18, 1987 in Lafayette to Brook McCain and Sandy M. Sponaugle. He was a 2006 graduate of Portage High School. He obtained his LPN license from Ivy Tech and was pursuing his Bachelor's Degree in Nursing at Indiana University Kokomo.
Brandon enjoyed golfing, playing video games, working on cars and playing dice, board games and cards. He also loved listening to music. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family, friends and his English Springer Spaniel, Tina.
He is survived by his father and step-mom Brook and Jennifer McCain of Flora, mother and step-dad Sandy and Bob Quinlisk of San Diego, CA; siblings: Chase (wife, Kelly) McCain of Riverview, FL, Jaden J. McCain of Flora and Lexia M. Quinlisk of Tampa, FL; paternal grandparents Gordon and Sandra McCain of Camden and maternal grandmother Charlotte A. Vaughn of Dunedin, FL.
Visitation will be held 5pm - 7pm Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home and Tribute Center in Delphi - 405 Cottage St. A private family service will be held May 29, 2020. Memorial contributions may be directed to Brady's Hope 1537 South 6 West, Bringhurst, IN 46913. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 26 to May 27, 2020