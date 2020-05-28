Brandon VanDyke
1985 - 2020
Brandon Van Dyke

Phenix City - Brandon Lee Van Dyke, 34, of Phenix City, AL, passed away suddenly Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.

He was born October 8, 1985 in Lafayette to Troy G. Van Dyke, Sr and Roxanne (Scarlett) Thurston. He was a Boiler Operator for Phenix Lumber Company.

Brandon is survived by his daughter, Braelynn Van Dyke of Louisiana; father, Troy Van Dyke, Sr., mother, Roxanne Thurston; brother, Troy (wife, Alicia) Van Dyke, Jr. of Madison, IN and sister, Heidi (husband, Nick) Herron of Lafayette. He is also survived by three nieces and two nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
May 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
