Brandon Van Dyke
Phenix City - Brandon Lee Van Dyke, 34, of Phenix City, AL, passed away suddenly Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
He was born October 8, 1985 in Lafayette to Troy G. Van Dyke, Sr and Roxanne (Scarlett) Thurston. He was a Boiler Operator for Phenix Lumber Company.
Brandon is survived by his daughter, Braelynn Van Dyke of Louisiana; father, Troy Van Dyke, Sr., mother, Roxanne Thurston; brother, Troy (wife, Alicia) Van Dyke, Jr. of Madison, IN and sister, Heidi (husband, Nick) Herron of Lafayette. He is also survived by three nieces and two nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Phenix City - Brandon Lee Van Dyke, 34, of Phenix City, AL, passed away suddenly Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
He was born October 8, 1985 in Lafayette to Troy G. Van Dyke, Sr and Roxanne (Scarlett) Thurston. He was a Boiler Operator for Phenix Lumber Company.
Brandon is survived by his daughter, Braelynn Van Dyke of Louisiana; father, Troy Van Dyke, Sr., mother, Roxanne Thurston; brother, Troy (wife, Alicia) Van Dyke, Jr. of Madison, IN and sister, Heidi (husband, Nick) Herron of Lafayette. He is also survived by three nieces and two nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from May 28 to May 29, 2020.