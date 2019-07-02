Brayden Cooper - Douglas



Lafayette - Brayden Robert Cooper-Douglas was born on August 3, 2006 in Lafayette. He went home to the Lord in Monticello, IN on June 27, 2019.



He had beautiful red hair and blue eyes. Family called him a unicorn because of this, to friends it was Weasley. Brayden was a kind, thoughtful, generous, brave and an incredibly intelligent old soul. He had the spirit of a caretaker and was always looking out for others. He had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved to pull pranks with his cousin and best friend, Gavin.



He wanted to be a lawyer and always was ready to defend his position, like not wanting to wear sunscreen.



Brayden loved music, especially Panic at the Disco, Green Day, Linkin Park and most recently the Beatles. He played football, baseball, and although he was incredibly clumsy, he tried his hardest at basketball too. He loved Harry Potter and was a proud member of Slytherin. He also enjoyed Dungeons and Dragons and Magic, the Gathering. His favorite TV show was Parks and Recreation.



He had a huge close extended family of both his maternal and paternal side. He enjoyed helping watching the little ones and making them smile and his smile could light up a room. Brayden loved family picnics and gatherings, especially 4th of July.



Brayden is survived by so many that deeply loved him, including his father Matt Douglas (partner: Jess Neidigh-Monk), mother Shaeley Cooper (Schmidt) (partner: Josh Rabanus), siblings: Cameron Douglas, Lexi Douglas, and Nolan Schmidt. Step siblings: Lilyan Monk, Kiana Monk, Reese Monk, Emerson Rabanus and Tennyson Rabanus. Aunt Melissa Douglas-Draper (Cameron), Uncle Rob Moore (Sheila), Uncle Chris Moore. Aunt Chelsea Cooper (Kris), Uncle Nathan Cooper (Kaliroi), Paternal Grandparents Hobie and Kay Douglas, and Maternal Grandparents Debra and John Cooper, Paternal Great Grandma Barbara Douglas, and many cousins.



Friends may call 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the funeral home, with Rev. Fr. Cole Daily officiating. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery. In lieu of usual remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to Natalie's Second Chance Animal Shelter. Envelopes for donations will be available at the funeral home. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com