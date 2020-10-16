1/
Brenda K. Sparks
Brenda K. Sparks

Lafayette - Brenda K. Sparks, 67, of Lafayette, Indiana went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday October 14th, 2020 after a battle with lung disease. Brenda was born August 19,1953 at Home Hospital in Lafayette, Indiana to Keith and Ramona (Beechy) Neal.

She graduated from Marydale High School in Phoenix, Az, and joined the Marines in 1978; relocated to Gloversville, NY where she raised her family and earned her Associates Degree in accounting.

Brenda enjoyed reading, crafting, spending time with family and her friends at Faith Church. Brenda relished making others smile even if it took wearing a costume she had made.

Brenda is survived by her mother Ramona (Beechy) Prehara, son Brian Sparks, daughter Faith (Antonio) Sparks, her beloved grandchildren, Savannah and Bobbi Sparks and Ethan Persutti; sister, Heidi (Billy) Cox, brothers Robert Wayne (Ellen) Prehara, Richard Prehara, Stuart (Marlene) McAtee, and Alan (Michelle) Prehara, along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Keith Neal, and sister, Bobbetta Prehara.

Memorial services will be held Monday October 19th at 2 PM at Faith Church 5526 S.R. 26 E, Lafayette Indiana. The family kindly requests that friends and family consider wearing something purple, as it was Brenda's favorite color. In lieu of flowers, Brenda requested you consider a donation to Vision of Hope, 5652 Mercy Way, Lafayette, Indiana 47905, a faith-based residential treatment center for women (www.faithlafayette.org/voh).






Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
