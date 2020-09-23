1/
Brenda Kay (Cuningham) Hutson
1941 - 2020
Brenda Kay (Cuningham) Hutson

Attica - Brenda Kay (Cuningham) Hutson, 79, of Lafayette and formerly of Veedersburg died at 10:18 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the IU Arnett Hospital, Lafayette.

Brenda was born in Veedersburg on August 6, 1941. She was the daughter of the late Wilbur Gordan Cunningham and Inez (Pitzer) Snouwaert. She was raised by her grandparents, Charles & Iva Pitzer, on the family farm outside of Stone Bluff. She graduated from Veedersburg High School in 1959.

Brenda had worked for many years at Duncan Hall in Lafayette helping with organization & clean up for various meeting groups. She enjoyed traveling and spent much of her time with her husband in their RV. They had wintered for several years in their RV in Florida.

Brenda married her husband of 61 years, Kenneth "Kenny" Hutson on September 6, 1959 in the West Point Methodist Church. He survives along with a half sister, Sharon Snouwaert Hummer; three grandchildren, Levi Hutson, Jennifer Hutson & Lindsey Franklin; and four great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a son, Kenton Hutson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Saturday, October 3 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Waynetown Masonic Cemetery, Waynetown. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Riley Hospital for Children or Food Finders Food Bank. Condolences may be sent online at mausfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
(765) 764-4418
