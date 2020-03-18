Services
Brenda Kay Maloney


1947 - 2020
Brenda Kay Maloney Obituary
Brenda Kay Maloney

Lafayette - Brenda Kay Maloney, 72, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

She was born on June 29, 1947 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri to the late Herman and Genevieve (Barnhill) Dilport.

Brenda graduated from Washington Union High School in 1966 and went on to receive her Associates Degree in Nursing from Fresno City College in 1968.

On June 28, 1969, she married Clifford Robert Gause in Fresno, CA and he preceded her in death on December 15, 2010. On June 13, 2016, she married John L. Maloney in Lafayette and he survives.

Brenda was an RN and caregiver for 50 years before she retired. She was a parishioner of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and a member of the Third Order of St. Francis. Brenda enjoyed reading, sewing, crocheting, and various crafts. Her passion was taking care of others.

Surviving are her sons, Bryan Gause of Lafayette, Tyler Gause of Madison WI, and Andrew Gause of Chicago, IL; her stepchildren, Bryan (Dianna) Maloney and Shannon Kimbrell; her sister, Billie (Hugh) King of Argos, IN; her nieces and nephews, Ryan, Jeremy, Glory, Hope, and Susannah; and her friend, Sister Jane Anthrop.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Bairos.

Arrangements will be set for a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Lawrence Catholic Church in loving memory of Brenda. You may leave condolences and memories of Brenda online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
