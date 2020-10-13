Brenda Ruth (Wuethrich) Werner



Lafayette - Brenda Ruth Werner, 69, of Lafayette, IN went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Brenda was born on June 3, 1951 in Lafayette, Indiana to the late David and Barbara Ward Wuethrich. She graduated from West Central High School in 1969. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree and served many with care and compassion. Brenda was baptized in Arizona. She enjoyed life to the fullest and brought fun and laughter to many people, many more than we know. Brenda loved the Lord, her two children, and her four grandchildren. She was happiest creating adventures and lasting memories. Brenda will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.



She is survived by: Regina Fultz, daughter of Lafayette, and Matthew Werner, son of Virginia Beach, VA. Four grandchildren: Madilyn Werner, Marie Fultz, McKinley Werner, and Maxton Werner.



Deborah (Ned) Speicher, sister; Brad (Nancy) Wuethrich, brother; David (Miriam) Wuethrich, brother; Miriam (Tim) Gudeman, sister; Marla (Tim) Steffen, sister; Mark (Lynne) Wuethrich, brother.



A Celebration of Life with visitation will be held Thursday October 15 from 4:00-8:00pm with a Nurse Tribute and memorial service at 6:00pm at the Gathering Acres 5074 E 550 S, Lafayette, IN. In lieu of flowers, please consider donation in Brenda's honor to Almost Home Humane Society, Lafayette, IN.









