Brenda S. Watts
Lafayette - Brenda S. Watts, 71, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East. She was born July 17, 1948, in Fountain County to the late Wayne and Alpha (Walk) Bowman.
Brenda graduated from West Lafayette High School and on July 22, 1972, she married Walter E. Watts in Lafayette and he survives. Brenda worked at Purdue University in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department for over 20 years.
She was a memberof Congress Street United Methodist Church and was past chairwoman of the Circle of Joy, Hope Chapter OES #5 and past president of the American Business Women's Association. Brenda enjoyed reading and crocheting.
Surviving along with her husband is her son Mark A. (Michelle A.) Watts of Lafayette, grandchildren Blake, Colton and Grace Watts.
Brenda was preceded in death her son Anthony W. Watts, sisters Mary Stockton, Nancy Walker and Rita Bowman.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Graveside service wil be 11:00 am on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette, Rev. Dr. Rachel Metheny officiating. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.