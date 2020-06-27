Brenda S. Watts
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda S. Watts

Lafayette - Brenda S. Watts, 71, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East. She was born July 17, 1948, in Fountain County to the late Wayne and Alpha (Walk) Bowman.

Brenda graduated from West Lafayette High School and on July 22, 1972, she married Walter E. Watts in Lafayette and he survives. Brenda worked at Purdue University in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department for over 20 years.

She was a memberof Congress Street United Methodist Church and was past chairwoman of the Circle of Joy, Hope Chapter OES #5 and past president of the American Business Women's Association. Brenda enjoyed reading and crocheting.

Surviving along with her husband is her son Mark A. (Michelle A.) Watts of Lafayette, grandchildren Blake, Colton and Grace Watts.

Brenda was preceded in death her son Anthony W. Watts, sisters Mary Stockton, Nancy Walker and Rita Bowman.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Graveside service wil be 11:00 am on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette, Rev. Dr. Rachel Metheny officiating. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved