|
|
Brenda Sue Smith
Lafayette - Brenda Sue (Halsema) Smith, 64, of Lafayette passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family, after fighting a brave and hard seven year battle with cancer.
She was born to John and Gladys Halsema on October 7, 1954 in Lafayette. Both of her parents and her step-mother, Ramona Halsema, all preceded her in death. She married her husband, Michael C. Smith on February 3, 1973 at St. Mary's Cathedral in Lafayette, Indiana. Mike and Brenda were married for 46 happy years. Together they built a loving and close knit family. Brenda is survived by three daughters: Beth (husband John) Henderson, Jennifer (husband Matt) Hood, and Heather (husband Damien) Lowery; seven grandchildren: Morgan (husband Zach) O'Dell, Tyler (wife Katy) Henderson, Lakan Hasser-Smith, Keith (wife Hannah) Henderson, Kerstyn Lowery, Darek Hood, and Leila Lowery; four great-grandchildren: Max, Amelia, Kaiden, and Ava; one sister: Barbara (husband Tom) Sheerin and two brothers: Chris (wife Dee) Halsema, and Tony (wife Lisa) Halsema; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Brenda was preceded in death by a brother Larry Halsema and a sister LoRita Stephenson as well.
Brenda graduated from Benton Central High School in 1973. She ran Brenda's Daycare in her home for a number of years before joining the team at Meijer for twenty years as a team leader. For many years, Brenda ran the concession stand for the Lafayette Girls Softball Jr. Boosters, where her girls played and her husband ran the league. She made many close friends through all of these jobs. She was a sweet and loving woman, with a positive attitude. Brenda was also a lifelong member of St. Mary's Cathedral. Brenda enjoyed time spent with her beloved family above anything else in her life. Her family members were the loves of her life. Among her favorite things to do was to watch her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at their sporting events and 4-H events. She was their biggest supporter and cheerleader.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at St. Vincent Oncology and to the Franciscan Hospice Care group for all of the care given to Brenda and the support the family received. Amanda and Julie especially were angels that were sent into our lives at the time we needed them most.
Friends may call for one hour beginning at 10:00 am, until the time of the service at 11:00 am, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel at 400 Twyckenham Blvd. in Lafayette. Interment to follow at St. Boniface Cemetery in Lafayette. Memorial contributions can be made to the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment in Memory of Brenda Smith.
Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www. soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 28, 2019