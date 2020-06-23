Brenda Weflen
Rossville - Brenda Kay Weflen, 61, formerly of Rossville, IN, passed away peacefully Friday, June 19, 2020, at her daughter's home in Indianapolis.
Brenda was born on November 30, 1958 in Indianapolis, IN to Carol (Weber) Streveler. She graduated from Clinton Prairie High School in 1977, received her Bachelor's degree from Ball State University, and a Master's degree in Education from Indiana University. On October 23, 1982, she married Peter Weflen; he survives.
Brenda worked as a sixth-grade teacher at Clinton Prairie Elementary School for 34 years, before retiring in 2016. She was the "favorite" of many of her students and had a passion for teaching that was undeniable. She was a member of Gloria Dei Evangelical Lutheran Church and very active in her community.
Brenda was known for her spunk, selflessness, determination, and compassion. Her hobbies included crafting, sewing, reading, cooking, gardening, planning parties, camping, and traveling. She enjoyed spending time with her dogs, her wonderful circle of friends, and family, especially her grandson, Nolan. She was eager for the addition of a granddaughter in July and grandson in October.
In addition to her husband, Brenda is survived by two daughters: Marcia (Matthew) Shea of Indianapolis and Ivve Weflen of West Lafayette; grandson, Nolan Shea; sister, Sherryll Adams of Lafayette; aunt and uncle, Sue Kraft and Pedro Jiminez; nephew, Joel (Jennifer) Adams and their children Emma, Lucas, and Colton.
Brenda is preceded in death by her stepfather, Garland Rodgers.
Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at Genda Funeral Home in Rossville from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, with visitation from 1:00 - 2:00 pm reserved for vulnerable populations. A private funeral for family will follow at Gloria Dei Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mulberry.
Memorial contributions in Brenda's may be made to Clinton County Cancer, 258 1/2 Fourth Street, Frankfort, IN 46041 or Simon Cancer Center for research, C/O IU Foundation, PO Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207. Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Rossville - Brenda Kay Weflen, 61, formerly of Rossville, IN, passed away peacefully Friday, June 19, 2020, at her daughter's home in Indianapolis.
Brenda was born on November 30, 1958 in Indianapolis, IN to Carol (Weber) Streveler. She graduated from Clinton Prairie High School in 1977, received her Bachelor's degree from Ball State University, and a Master's degree in Education from Indiana University. On October 23, 1982, she married Peter Weflen; he survives.
Brenda worked as a sixth-grade teacher at Clinton Prairie Elementary School for 34 years, before retiring in 2016. She was the "favorite" of many of her students and had a passion for teaching that was undeniable. She was a member of Gloria Dei Evangelical Lutheran Church and very active in her community.
Brenda was known for her spunk, selflessness, determination, and compassion. Her hobbies included crafting, sewing, reading, cooking, gardening, planning parties, camping, and traveling. She enjoyed spending time with her dogs, her wonderful circle of friends, and family, especially her grandson, Nolan. She was eager for the addition of a granddaughter in July and grandson in October.
In addition to her husband, Brenda is survived by two daughters: Marcia (Matthew) Shea of Indianapolis and Ivve Weflen of West Lafayette; grandson, Nolan Shea; sister, Sherryll Adams of Lafayette; aunt and uncle, Sue Kraft and Pedro Jiminez; nephew, Joel (Jennifer) Adams and their children Emma, Lucas, and Colton.
Brenda is preceded in death by her stepfather, Garland Rodgers.
Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at Genda Funeral Home in Rossville from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, with visitation from 1:00 - 2:00 pm reserved for vulnerable populations. A private funeral for family will follow at Gloria Dei Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mulberry.
Memorial contributions in Brenda's may be made to Clinton County Cancer, 258 1/2 Fourth Street, Frankfort, IN 46041 or Simon Cancer Center for research, C/O IU Foundation, PO Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207. Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.