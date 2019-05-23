Brent Gamble



Lafayette - Brent D. Gamble, 48, of Lafayette passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 after a three-year battle with Colon Cancer.



He was born December 9, 1970 in Lafayette to Ronald and Mary (Van Horn) Gamble. He was a 1989 graduate of McCutcheon High School. Brent continued his education graduating from Purdue University in 1995 with his Bachelor's degree in Ancient History and Political Science.



On August 31, 2002 he married Jennifer Martin at Farmers Institute Meeting House and she survives.



Brent worked as an Underwriter in the auto department at State Farm in West Lafayette for 21 years. He was very active in the community being the 1st Vice President of the Shadeland Town Council and also the Chairman of the Planning and Zoning Committee. He was a member of the NRA, Ducks Unlimited and National Wild Turkey Federation.



He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved to play hockey, the electric guitar, travel and was quite the history buff.



Along with his wife Jennifer, he is survived by his beloved daughters: Olivia and Elizabeth Gamble; parents Ronald and Mary Gamble; brother Scott (Cara) Gamble of Lafayette; nieces and nephews: Taylor Gamble, David Martin, Kayleigh Gamble and Laina Gamble. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.



Brent is preceded in death by his grandparents



His legacy will live on in the eyes and hearts of his daughters. He left an impact on all he came in contact with, and was deeply loved by many. He will forever be in our hearts.



A Celebration on Life will be held June 2, 2019 from 2pm - 5pm at Jackson Heights Community Center 6825 IN-28, West Point, IN. Hippensteel Funeral Home entrusted with care. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to a College Education fund for his daughters in care of Jennifer Gamble. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com Published in the Journal & Courier on May 23, 2019