Brett A. Alexander
Brett A. Alexander, 57 of Oxford, was born February 22, 1963, died July 9, 2020. Brett is survived by his parents, Cindy and Steve Fell, sister Deidra, and two sons, Charles and Andy Alexander, grandkids Kayden, Bentley and Mackenzie.

He loved to play pool, softball, darts and watch Nascar. He was a hard worker and he loved his children and grandchildren. He was loved by his family and friends. There will be a gathering of friends and family for a Celebration of Life on Thursday, July 16 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm., followed by a service at the Fowler Methodist Church. Windler Funeral Home, Fowler in charge.




Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
