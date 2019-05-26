|
Brian Alfred Vocca
West Lafayette - Brian Alfred Vocca, 63, of West Lafayette, Indiana died at Brookdale Carmel Alzheimers and Memory Care in Carmel, IN May 20, 2019 from complications of Lewy Body Dementia. He was born in Chicago, Illinois June 24, 1955 to Fred Vocca and Lorraine (Margiotta) Perry who preceded him in death. He is survived by fiancé, Heidi Kauffman, brother Dominic Perry Jr., and sisters Karen Vocca and Laury Ann Perry. Brian graduated from Elmwood Park High School, Elmwood Park, IL in 1973. After graduation he joined the US Navy and served as a Corpsman for 4 years. In October 1976, he received the USS Constellation (CV-64) sailor of the month award for reassembling the carrier's medical lab from scratch. Captain Peelle's citation reads, "His goal oriented, determined, and aggressive 'can do' attitude resulted in laboratory capability and skills that greatly enhanced Constellation's Medical Department." After an honorable discharge from the Navy, he served for one year with the Schiller Park, IL fire department before becoming a police officer with Glenview, IL police department and later the Tacoma, WA police department where he served for fourteen years. He retired from police work, obtained an AAS in Computer Information Management Systems from Tacoma Community College, and went to work for Premera Blue Cross in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. In 2013 he moved back to Chicago, IL and in 2015 he moved to West Lafayette, IN. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his dedication to serve and protect, his roses, his love for his cats, delicious pasta, and amazing rice pudding recipe. A Memorial Service will take place on June 1, 2019 at St John's Episcopal Church, 600 Ferry St. Lafayette, IN at 11:00 am followed by interment with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org. Special thanks to the dedicated people of the WLPD, Bickford of Lafayette, Generations at Franciscan Crawfordsville, St. Vincent's Hospital in Indianapolis, A Place for Mom, Brookdale Carmel Alzheimers and Memory Care, Brookdale Hospice, and Transitions at Witham Hospital for your care and support. Arrangements entrusted to Albertson's Mortuary, Indianapolis. www.albertsonsmortuary.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 26, 2019