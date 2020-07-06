Brian David Dugann
Lafayette - Brian David Dugann, 63, of Lafayette, IN, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
He was born on June 26, 1957 in Lafayette, IN to the late Richard and Suzanne (Wood) Dugann. Brian served his country in the United States Army.
On February 20, 1992, he married Sherry Howard in Lafayette.
Brian worked for Franciscan Health as a security guard for 18 years. He enjoyed fishing, watching old movies, going out to eat, walking, and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife, Sherry Dugann of Lafayette; his children, William Matthew (Lynn) Dugann of Indianapolis and Kelly Nicole (Henry) Bell of Lafayette; his step children, Steven (Sandy) Bennett of Lafayette and Amy (Quincy) Bennett of West Lafayette; and his sister, Laura Robertson of Lafayette. Also surviving are his 11 grandchildren, Mason, Kenady, Kalan, Theron, Quincy, Tre, Marikka, Bailey, Gracie, Joann, and Adison.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
