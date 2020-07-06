1/1
Brian David Dugann
1957 - 2020
Brian David Dugann

Lafayette - Brian David Dugann, 63, of Lafayette, IN, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

He was born on June 26, 1957 in Lafayette, IN to the late Richard and Suzanne (Wood) Dugann. Brian served his country in the United States Army.

On February 20, 1992, he married Sherry Howard in Lafayette.

Brian worked for Franciscan Health as a security guard for 18 years. He enjoyed fishing, watching old movies, going out to eat, walking, and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his wife, Sherry Dugann of Lafayette; his children, William Matthew (Lynn) Dugann of Indianapolis and Kelly Nicole (Henry) Bell of Lafayette; his step children, Steven (Sandy) Bennett of Lafayette and Amy (Quincy) Bennett of West Lafayette; and his sister, Laura Robertson of Lafayette. Also surviving are his 11 grandchildren, Mason, Kenady, Kalan, Theron, Quincy, Tre, Marikka, Bailey, Gracie, Joann, and Adison.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

You may leave condolences and memories of Brian online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com








Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
JUL
10
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
