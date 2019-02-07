|
|
Brian Dean Lewis
West Lafayette - Brian Dean Lewis, age 56 of West Lafayette passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. He was born in Crawfordsville on October 25, 1962 to Freddie Dean & Anita Sharon (Morgan) Lewis.
Brian graduated from South Montgomery in 1981 and married the love of his life, Carla J. Daley on November 17 1979, who survives. He was a union pipe fitter and member of the UA Local 157 Plumbers & Steam Fitters in Terre Haute. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and gardening. He loved playing his guitar and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Carla of West Lafayette; his mother, Anita Lewis of Crawfordsville; two sons, Jeremiah (Renae) Lewis of Battle Ground and Joseph (Krystal) Lewis of Lafayette; a daughter, Jenifer Lewis of West Point; two sisters, Dawn Victoria Lewis and Sherrie (Tom) Lyon, both of Crawfordsville; mother-in-law, Nancy Daley of Crawfordsville; 9 grandchildren, Lilianna, Emery, Harper, Asher, Ever, Gabriel, Antares, Freddie, and Waylon; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Freddie; grandparents, Bob & Eva Morgan; and father-in-law, John Daley.
Visitation will be at Sanders Priebe Funeral Care, 315 S Washington St, in Crawfordsville on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm. The funeral service will be Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 12:00pm (noon) at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the service. Sanders Priebe Funeral Care entrusted with care. Share memories and condolences online at www.sandersfuneralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 7, 2019