Brian K. Woermbke

Winamac - Brian K. Woermbke, 47, (formerly of Lowell, IN) passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at his residence. Brian was born March 31, 1972 at Resurrection Hospital in Chicago, IL to John and Diane Woermbke. He graduated from Lowell High School in 1990. After graduation, he spent a summer working at the Grand Canyon. Brian was a talented artist and had a passion for cars. He always maintained a positive attitude regardless of the situation around him. Brian will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by: John W. "Jack" Woermbke, Jr., Winamac, IN Father; Diane Woermbke, Glendora, CA Mother; Brandon (Michele) Woermbke, Los Angeles, CA Brother; Bradley (Eunmin) Woermbke, Vancouver, WA Brother; Bodhi Woermbke, Nephew; Conan Woermbke, Nephew; Liam Woermbke, Nephew; Several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins

Preceded in death by: Avery Woermbke, Infant Niece

Private Burial will take place at St. John's Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the .

Online Condolences may be offered in the guestbook atwww.frainmortuary.com.

Cremation Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary in Winamac, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
