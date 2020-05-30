Brian Lee Hunt



Lafayette - Brian was an octogenarian who lived out his entire life in Lafayette. Born Feb 22, 1937, was called up Mar 28, 2020 age 83 yrs., 1 mos. 6 days; from the Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital. Lovingly brought to life by parents: Paul Darwin Hunt and Margaret Belle Harrington. He also had an older brother named Paul Darwin Hunt II.



His life story was a classical rags-to-riches-to-rags story. Even with a strict upbringing, he still found a resourceful attitude towards life, and the work ethic that would define him. As a boy, he collected newspapers and bottles to recycle for money. Early on, Brian was driven to learn the value of a dollar. Brian graduated from Jefferson High School in 1955.



Determined to reach higher, he applied to Purdue University, where he completed two years of leadership training under the military ROTC program, and a minor in the study of law. He paid his way through college by working overnight as a stock boy at a grocery store. To his credit, "If I stocked the shelves quickly enough, I could lay my white apron down on a wooden pallet, and get some sleep, before going to class the next day."



During his down time, he frequented the Good Night drug store, at the corner of 9th St. and Union, where he flirted with Linda Morehouse and Alice Rainwater. And with time, he would marry both. Brian and Linda were married December 28,1958. As a result, his academic studies were shelved, in order to raise a family.



Brian turned to the sales industry of life insurance. His door-to-door canvassing was thorough. It's believed he delivered his sales pitch to every resident within a three-county radius. The monies generated from Brian's sales were unprecedented. His success level leaped off the charts.



In 1965, the American Republic Insurance Company rewarded Brian by etching his name into the cornerstone of a newly constructed headquarters building located in Des Moines, Iowa. His income was so bountiful, that he bought his mother's first-ever house at 2906 Prairie Lane. He also bought his family starter-home at 1817 Wilson Street, along with two brand new 1967 Cadillacs. Amazingly, he could earn $16K, during any given weekend, sufficiently so that he bought the 3-story mansion at 1014 State Street. He also invested in real estate, by purchasing a 3-story apartment complex on Main street, called the Honey Moon apartments.



In 1968 Brian was big time and boom time. But, with a wife and three children, he could not maintain that feverish pitch indefinitely. Too much fortune proved too difficult to handle, which ultimately led to the breakdown of his family. He later re-married, to Alice P. Schneider (Rainwater).



During his second marriage, Brian proved to be a good strategizer at running small businesses, by pursuing at least a dozen different business ventures. Energetic and capable, he devised the methods to deliver the products and services that customers wanted. His business ventures varied widely: Watkins Fuller Brush delivery, Home Juice delivery, Fujifilm sales, tax consultation, vending machine sales along with flea-market and county fair sales.



Preceding Brian's death: both of his parents and wives, brother, both stepfathers Raymond E. Carter and Walter "Walt" Franklin Blizzard. He is survived by three children: son, Brian Lee Hunt II; son, Gregory Alan Hunt (both of Lafayette) and daughter, Penelope Belle Hunt (of Roanoke, VA), two grandchildren; Carmen (Taylor Meyers of Battleground) and Kimberly Strang (of West Lafayette); and five great-grandchildren.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store