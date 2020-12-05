Brian Mace Dickerson
Lafayette - Brian Mace Dickerson, 91 of Lafayette passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at Mulberry Health and Retirement.
He was born on December 3, 1929 in Brazil, IN to the late Reaburn and Hazel Mace Dickerson.
Brian graduate from Brazil High School and he went on the earn his bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Purdue University.
On December 6, 1958, he married Mary Rowena Stevens in Paris, IL. She preceded him in death on July 18, 2020.
Brian was a licensed Professional Engineer in 6 states as a well as a Indiana Land Surveyor and very active in their professional societies. A position as a Engineer with the Soil Conservation Service (now NRCS) brought him to live in Lafayette in 1961. That was followed by the job of Tippecanoe County Highway Engineer then along with his wife he owned and operated Dickerson Aerial Surveys downtown, Lafayette for 35 years.
He enjoyed boating, especially the rivers because they were more of an adventure. He also enjoyed reading a very wide range of topics.
Surviving are his children; Dottie Warner of Lafayette, John (Lara) Dickerson of Washington D.C. and Jack Dickerson of Somerset, KY; his grandchildren, Jill Aichinger, Kelly Priebe, Amanda Pond, Kirstie McClamroch, Jody Leis, Caitlyn Loetz, and Laran and Jayden Dickerson; and his great grandchildren, Aubree, Gloria, Kendra, Cayden, Blake, MaKynleigh, Kory, Gretchen, Emory, Warner, Mitch, & Evan. He is also survived by a sister Reta (Ed) Busby.
He is preceded in death by a sister, Gayla Chicoine.
There will be no services.
You may write condolences and share memories of Brian by visiting www.fisherfuneralchapel.com